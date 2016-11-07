From the Editors: Please Reconsider Your Support for Trump or Clinton

My final take before this “historic” election:

We’re screwed either way. For different reasons, Hillary and The Donald are CLEARLY unfit to be president by any measure.

I really don’t see the point of pulling out a political microscope to discern which is worse and voting for the other. When we consider an even WORSE hypothetical — Hitler vs Stalin — the only sane answer is: Neither!

Please reconsider Gov. Gary Johnson. If he’s not your cup of tea, take a look at Dr. Jill Stein.

Why give your energy to Trump or Clinton when neither offers a plausible path to prosperity and peace? Do you REALLY want to look back 4 years from now and feel responsible for what is to come, which is almost certainly a presidential shit-show?

Be honest with yourself.

That is all.

Robert Capozzi, Editor Emeritus

joined by

Kevin D. Rollins, Editor