Free Liberal

Coordinating towards higher values

| economics · rule of law

Meet Alex Chafuen

by , Editor in Chief, Free Liberal

Alex Chafuen of Atlas Network

The Intercept ran an extensive article on the libertarian effort to free Latin America from dictatorship and cronyism. That effort is guided by Alejandro Chafuen.

Some years ago, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Chafuen about his book, Faith and Liberty, about the scholastic tradition of the School of Salamanca which preceded the Scottish Enlightenment in trying to understand and explain the foundations of liberty in property, regularity, and the restraint of the Prince.

This is one of my favorite interviews because it offers not only a window into a true leader’s thinking, but also into his soul.

About

Comrade Führer Kevin Rollins faces the world with an open heart and an open mind.
Kevin Rollins is the founder and editor of Free Liberal and principal of Kevin Rollins Consulting. He was formerly the managing editor of Econ Journal Watch. He holds a master’s in economics from George Mason University.