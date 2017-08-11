Meet Alex Chafuen

The Intercept ran an extensive article on the libertarian effort to free Latin America from dictatorship and cronyism. That effort is guided by Alejandro Chafuen.

Some years ago, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Chafuen about his book, Faith and Liberty, about the scholastic tradition of the School of Salamanca which preceded the Scottish Enlightenment in trying to understand and explain the foundations of liberty in property, regularity, and the restraint of the Prince.

This is one of my favorite interviews because it offers not only a window into a true leader’s thinking, but also into his soul.