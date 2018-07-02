Free Liberal at the LP Convention

Free Liberal’s Jamie Plummer is at the the Libertarian National Convention in New Orleans.
His latest tweets:
Are you watching the LNC National Convention live stream? pic.twitter.com/EAerJc8Xhw— Libertarian Party (@LPNational) July 2, 2018
The Green Party's Cynthia McKinney at the black outreach panel. #LNC #LNC2018 #ImTHATlibertarian pic.twitter.com/acxXt0kucl— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 2, 2018
With legendary antiwar activist Adam Kokesh at #LNC2018. #ImTHATlibertarian pic.twitter.com/IyOemay8ZL— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 2, 2018
Follow Jamie at @jasplummer