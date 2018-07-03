Latest Tweets from the Libertarian Convention in New Orleans

Free Liberal’s James Plummer is reporting via Twitter @JasPlummer
Alex Merced wins Vice Chair in 3rd ballot at #LNC2018.#ImTHATlibertarian— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 3, 2018
#LNC2018 approves resolution condemning Jeff Sessions, asset forfeiture, and the drug war, and calling for Sessions, resignation or firing. #ImTHATlibertarian— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 3, 2018
ANNOUNCEMENT: Senate candidate in Virginia Matt Waters has ballot access.#VaSen #LP #ImTHATlibertarian
ANNOUNCEMENT: Illinois grants ballot access to Libertarian parry.#LNC2018— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 3, 2018
#LNC2018 resolution to be introduced in support of new Constituional convention of states. pic.twitter.com/4JGyJ2OU9R— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 3, 2018
Cynthia McKinney
speaking at the 2018 Libertarian Convention.

"Candace Owens & Kanye West epitomize the kind of free thinking that has been denied to black people. The black community has been Stockholm Syndromed"
71RepublicMedia) <a href="https://twitter.com/71RepublicMedia/status/1013547606839054336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/starchildsf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">StarchildSF day two…#ImTHATlibertarian #LNC2018 #LPNOLa pic.twitter.com/TWwX1lvbqC— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 2, 2018
How was this not already the platform?!#LPNOLa #LNC2018 #ImTHATlibertatian https://t.co/m6noAyCGQ3— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 2, 2018
Some video I took this morning of the
March for Dead Veterans, to commemorate those who have committed suicide, advocate legalizing therapeutic drugs, and call to end all foreign wars. Led by adamkokesh:
Nick Sarwark reelected as LP party chair by a mile. Among his supporters,
GovBillWeld. #LNC2018 #ImTHATlibertarian
GovBillWeld applauding former CIA operative Amaryllis Fox's condemnation of terror and drug wars, here at #LNC2018. #ImTHATlibertarian.
Prof Walter Block introduces Jim Cantrell for talk on Technology va Tyranny: Space Capitalism is the Solution pic.twitter.com/Ynjv4x50FA— J Plummer (@jasplummer) July 2, 2018