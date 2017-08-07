Free Liberal

Coordinating towards higher values

| identity · Politics

Carl Milsted's new book

by , Editor in Chief, Free Liberal

If you’ve been reading Free Liberal all these years, you know that Dr. Carl Milsted has been a big influence on our direction and concept. He’s collected his wisdom from holisticpolitics.org in the form of a new e-book.


Carl calls it Business Plan for a New Political Party, but even if you aren’t interested in forming a new political party there is a lot of strategy and policy for any politically-interested person to think about.

What solutions haven’t even been considered?

Are there new political alignments possible if fertile common ground exists?

Can systems thinking trump partisan bickery?

Buy it on Amazon.

I’m still reading it, so more soon.

KDR

About

Comrade Führer Kevin Rollins faces the world with an open heart and an open mind.
Kevin Rollins is the founder and editor of Free Liberal and principal of Kevin Rollins Consulting. He was formerly the managing editor of Econ Journal Watch. He holds a master’s in economics from George Mason University.